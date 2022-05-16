Poetry and Music Project holds showcase inspired by Nebraska nature

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebrating nature and its beauty was the focus of an operatic showcase held Sunday near downtown.

The Poetry and Music Project held at Gallery 1516 featured an immersive nature video presentation, followed by various poems.

Some were turned into originally composed operatic performances.

"I always hope that people understand the way that these two art forms are really intertwined. Opera doesn't exist without the writing and the words that goes with the music. That's one of the things that makes it really special, and this project that gets to highlight those student poets and those student voices is also really great," said Lauren Medici with Opera Omaha.

Over 70 poems were submitted as part of the poetry and music project

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.