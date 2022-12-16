Polar Express helps brings holiday cheer to the residents of Bethany Heights

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — We often talk about the magic of Christmas, and there was certainly something magical happening at Bethany Heights on Thursday night.

At Bethany Heights, the magic of Christmas turned hallways into train carriages, dining rooms into dining cars and transported residents to their very own version of the Polar Express.

“This is a new thing we started this year. Just to try and bring things back after COVID,” said Angie Wagner, Chief Housing Officer and Director of Nursing for Bethany Heights.

The night on the Polar Express was a special one for the folks at Bethany Heights and many residents brought their friends and family along for the ride, something they haven’t been able to do for years.

“I moved down here to be closest to my brother and my sister-in-law. Family means a lot to me too, an awful lot,” said Debbie Steensland, a resident at Bethany Heights.

With so much focus on spending time with family, the holiday season can be tough for older folks who don’t have many friends or family left.

“We have a similar situation. Sister in California, our mother is in assisted living in Ames and so it's hard for people to get around and get together,” said Debbie’s brother Greg.

The staff at Bethany know how lonely that can be and this year they went above and beyond to make sure every member of the Bethany Heights family felt the holiday cheer.

“It's more like a community where they make new friends and some of their old friends are here and they join their old friends. Every day is time with them and to be able to bring the families in and get to meet each other, knowing their family members is friends with someone else here really brings all of them together,” said Wagner.

Even if you can’t put on a great event like the Polar Express it's still important to reach out to the older folks in your life.

Sometimes even a simple phone call can mean a world of difference to someone feeling alone on the holidays.

“Always reach out. At least a phone call. At least in this day and age, you can zoom or all kinds of virtual get-togethers if you can’t get together in person. It is hard for people to get around and get together, but you make it a point,” said Steensland.

