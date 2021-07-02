Pole vault competition returns to Capitol District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A pole vault competition is bringing some of the nation's top vaulters to the Capitol District next Thursday.

High schoolers, collegiate athletes and professional athletes are expected to compete.

On July 8, high schoolers will jump from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the collegiate and elite-level vaulters jump from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Fans can expect a high energy pole vault meet like no other,” said Lindsay Toussant, Omaha Sports Commission Director of Operations. “Spectators will be close to the action and get to watch some of the world’s best athletes in a fun, engaging atmosphere.”

Collegiate and elite athletes are competing for the Capitol District Pole Vault Title.

The event began in 2019 and drew in 1,000 spectators, according to a press release.

The event didn't take place last year due to the pandemic.

“The excitement for this event is even higher after a canceled 2020 meet,” Toussant said. “We’re ready to bring the pole vault party back this July and put on a great meet for the athletes, and a great show for the fans.”

General admission for spectators is free and VIP tables are available by request here.

Additionally, a student clinic presented by Council Bluffs CVB will take place at the Capitol District on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students can sign up here.

