Police: 1 killed, another wounded in Council Bluffs shooting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in rural western Iowa say one person has been killed and another wounded in a shooting that stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home in Pottawattamie County just east of Council Bluffs.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jim Doty says deputies were called to the home for reports of a disturbance and arrived to find one person dead and the other wounded. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, with critical injuries.

Officials have not yet released the names of those involved.

