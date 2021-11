OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say one person was killed Tuesday in a rollover crash in western Omaha that happened around 11:30 a.m. on West Dodge Road at 192nd Street.

Police have not released the identity of the person killed.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of West Dodge as well as the street's eastbound onramp at 192nd.

