Police are looking for an armed party near UNMC campus

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A sign for UNMC and Nebraska Medicine is seen on the Leavenworth Street side of the campus on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 4:50 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 17:50:18-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The public safety department at the University of Nebraska Medical Center wants the public to be aware of an armed person near Lot 5 on the UNMC campus.

