Police are looking for an armed party near UNMC campus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The public safety department at the University of Nebraska Medical Center wants the public to be aware of an armed person near Lot 5 on the UNMC campus.

Message: ARMED INTRUDER WHITE MALE BLACK HAT QUARTER ZIP JACKET ARMED WITH KNIFE LAST SEEN BY LOT 5. Those in/near area - RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Others avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZBiOGf92dv — UNMC Department of Public Safety (@UNMCDPS) May 30, 2023

