Police arrest husband of Iowa woman found dead near river

Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.
OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested and charged the husband of a woman whose remains were found in the Des Moines River.

Authorities say 61-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday morning in the death of 60-year-old Elizabeth Showalter.

Her body was found by a hiker Sunday afternoon, a day after she was reported missing by family members.

Ottumwa police have not said how she died, but that her death was a result of foul play.

Gregory Showalter has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

