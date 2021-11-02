Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police call Saturday shooting a homicide

LPD says 24-year-old Goa Dat of Omaha died on Monday from gunshot wounds to his neck and leg.
items.[0].videoTitle
LPD says 24-year-old Goa Dat of Omaha died on Monday from gunshot wounds to his neck and leg.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 12:44:20-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police say a shooting on Saturday is now a homicide.

LPD says 24-year-old Goa Dat of Omaha died on Monday from gunshot wounds to his neck and leg. Dat died from his injuries on November 1.

Police say a second victim, a 19-year-old man from Omaha, suffered gunshot wounds to his torso. He remains in serious condition.

Both victims were believed to be in a passenger car driving northbound on Highway 77 near Rosa Parks Way and West A Street. Shots were fired from an unknown source.

Police do not believe this was a random act and are still investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police at 402-441-6000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018