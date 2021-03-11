Police chase ends near Benson after naked man steals cruiser

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police said a pursuit involving an intoxicated naked man who stole a cruiser came to an end early Thursday at 60th and Lake St.

The incident began when a woman driving her car was allegedly being followed by a man in a black SUV.

Authorities said the woman got out of her car and ran into a gas station for help. The man in the black SUV passed by and continued driving erratically around town.

The suspect stopped near 10th St and Abbott Dr where he got out of his car, stripped off all of his clothes and started jumping on passing vehicles, including a semi. The man also started ripping off parts of passing vehicles, according to police.

When police tried to subdue the suspect, he escaped and jumped into a police cruiser.

Authorities chased the "erratic" diver who was hitting parked vehicles. Police said he was using their radio so they had to find other channels to communicate.

Omaha Police officers deployed stop sticks, deflating the tires.

The chase eventually ended at 60th and Lake St. after the man passed out behind the wheel. Police shot a pepper ball into the vehicle prior to arrest.

According to police, the man was under the influence of "some form of narcotics."

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital and no other injuries are reported at this time.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen was at the scene.

