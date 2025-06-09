Police Chief writes letter to DCSO Sheriff, calls out jurisdiction, and deadly shooting

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer addressed Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson in a letter, urging a "shift in priorities" and emphasizing OPD's role as the primary law enforcement agency in Omaha.

Schmaderer criticized Hanson's handling of an officer-involved shooting and the death of Janidi Ibrahim

The letter stresses that OPD must be recognized as the primary law enforcement agency in Omaha, urging DCSO to support rather than lead policing efforts within the city

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer urges Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson to respect OPD's primary role in the city and improve communication, following concerns over community confusion and an officer's hiring.

In a letter sent to KMTV by Monday afternoon, Chief Schmaderer wrote to Hanson in three parts.

The first part addresses Sheriff Hanon's handling of an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Janidi Ibrahim, writing:

"Now, however, given the initial handling of the recent DCSO deputy-involved shooting, community relations are tense and have taken a negative turn. Right or wrong, causing further problems is the community has taken great issue with you personally."

And DCSO's hiringof a former OPD officer fired for violating policy during a deadly shooting.

“It is perceived by many as a blatant disregard for the concerns of the citizens,” Schmaderer wrote.

The second part urged Hanson to inform OPD when the DCSO Special Operations Group is operating in Omaha and to refrain from public commentary on city policing matters to prevent confusion.

“Since you have been in office, you have made numerous statements and commentary in traditional and social media concerning homeless encampments within the city, speed enforcement within the city, contracting to provide DCSO services within the city, and about crimes that have occurred in Omaha,” Schmaderer wrote. “While we appreciate a partnership, the media attention has been overkill, unproductive, and has led to confusion in the public as to who is responsible for these matters.”

The third point emphasized that the Omaha Police Department is the primary law enforcement agency. “But make no mistake,” Schmaderer wrote, “OPD is the primary law enforcement agency for the City of Omaha.”

In April 2024, Sheriff Hanson told KMTV that his deputies are responsible for all of Douglas County.

"If they have time between their normal duties, their job is to be responsive to quality-of-life concerns or needs anywhere in the county," Hanson said.

While Schmaderer acknowledged the deputies' jurisdiction, he maintained that OPD's primary role must be respected, stating that any encroachment by DCSO into urban policing responsibilities can create confusion.

“The DCSO needs to return to the role of a partner that assists OPD rather than taking the lead when it is unbeknownst to us,” Schmaderer said.

Schmaderer concluded the letter by expressing sadness over the necessity of writing it, but stressed that the ongoing issues necessitate this intervention to protect years of established community trust and collaboration between law enforcement and the public.

Read Schmaderer's full letter to Sheriff Hanson:

