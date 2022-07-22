MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is reporting that the shooter is 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin from Nebraska. Authorities say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds releases a statement shortly after noon on Friday: “I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

