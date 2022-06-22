FRIEND, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Saline County are investigating a crash that killed a Seward man on Tuesday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office on June 21 at around 5:25 p.m. a fatal crash occurred in rural Friend, Nebraska between a truck and a train.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Aaron S. Rathje of Seward.

Rathje was headed northbound on Country Road 800 and entered the railroad crossing when he was struck by an eastbound train.

He was declared deceased on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.