Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.

Here's what we know from police

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash that happened on U.S. Highway 6 east of Waverly near the intersection of N. 162nd Street.

Police say an investigation showed that an eastbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2019 Mack semi-tractor with a trailer head-on.

The semi then swerved off of the highway entering the north ditch where it rolled. The Jetta came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver and only occupant of the Jetta was identified as 18-year-old Harrison F. Miller. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and only occupant of the Mack semi was identified as 47-year-old John V. Tran of Lincoln. The semi is owned by Tran Trucking of Lincoln.

According to police, Tran was trapped in the semi as a result of the crash and had to be extricated by fire personnel on scene. He was transported by ground ambulance to Bryan Health West Campus and is reported to be in serious but stable condition. Police say Tran’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Fire and medical units from Waverly Fire and Rescue, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Southeast Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the crash.

An investigation shows that seatbelts were in use and airbags deployed in the Jetta. Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be a factor. The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Crash Reconstruction Team.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.