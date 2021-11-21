Police investigating Saturday night homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, just be 11:30 p.m., officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at DJ’s Dugout at 777 North 114th Street. Shortly after, a walk-in shooting victim arrived at Methodist Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The person who died has been identified as 22-year-old Demetrius Johnson.

A second shooting victim, 22-year-old Christopher Grutel, showed up at Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury to his right foot.

The department said there is no suspect information at this time and that its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a reward up to $25,000.

