Police presence in the area of Holy Cross Church and School

An Omaha Police Department vehicle is seen parked downtown on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 27, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a police presence near 48th and Woolworth Streets in the area of Holy Cross Church and School on Friday morning.

According to an e-mail from a Public Information Officer with Omaha Police Department, a man was walking door-to-door in the neighborhood with a chainsaw.

When confronted, the man dropped the chainsaw and ran from the person who called 9-11.

The man tried to enter Holy Cross, but not with the chainsaw or with the purpose of assaulting those inside.

This is a developing story.

