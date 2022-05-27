Police presence in the area of Holy Cross Church and School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was a police presence near 48th and Woolworth Streets in the area of Holy Cross Church and School on Friday morning.

According to an e-mail from a Public Information Officer with Omaha Police Department, a man was walking door-to-door in the neighborhood with a chainsaw.

When confronted, the man dropped the chainsaw and ran from the person who called 9-11.

The man tried to enter Holy Cross, but not with the chainsaw or with the purpose of assaulting those inside.

This is a developing story.

