OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A police presence was seen along 13th Street on Thursday outside Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's house.

3 News Now saw at least five officers going in and out of the house and talking with Palermo outside.

Police say that they were called there for a civil matter involving Palermo and his wife.

