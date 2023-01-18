Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.

On Wednesday, Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham told 3 news now they're following up on leads. Law enforcement used planes and drones ahead of the winter storm.

The chief asks that anyone who thinks they've seen the Proctors to call Aurora police at 402-694-5815.

The couple may be with their car, which has U.S Navy plates, with license number 1030.

