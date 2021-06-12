Police: Remains of Carly Schaaf found at Pawnee Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Saturday that the human remains found at Pawnee Lake on Thursday were those of a missing Lincoln woman.

Carly Schaaf was reported missing by her mother on May 19. Schaaf's family said she left without telling anyone and she didn't take any belongings with her. Her family also said Schaaf had two dogs who were like her children and she would not have left without them.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators consider the death suspicious. Schaaf's manner and cause of death are unknown at this time, police said.

Areas around the lake that had been closed as investigators processed the scene are now open.

Police said there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Schaaf was 23 years old.

Police plan to hold a press conference on Monday to provide more details.

