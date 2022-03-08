Police say 19-year-old man killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in east Lincoln.

Police tell the Lincoln Journal Star that the crash happened Monday night at 70th and Holdrege streets, when a car crashed into a pickup truck that was waiting to turn left.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Kolby Elliott, of Lincoln, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say Elliott had been speeding when he hit the truck. The 82-year-old driver of the pickup suffered only minor injuries.

