Police searching for man with developmental disabilities last seen at Nebraska Crossing mall

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating a missing adult male who has developmental disabilities.

Police are searching for 46-year-old Ronald Becerra. Becerra was last seen on 12/1/22 at the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall at 11:15 a.m.

Police say he may be heading to a group home located at 7929 Bauman Ave., Omaha.

If you have contact with Ronald contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Law Enforcement in your area.

