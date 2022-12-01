Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police searching for man with developmental disabilities last seen at Nebraska Crossing mall

Missing Person
KMTV
Missing Person
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 16:10:51-05

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating a missing adult male who has developmental disabilities.

Police are searching for 46-year-old Ronald Becerra. Becerra was last seen on 12/1/22 at the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall at 11:15 a.m.

Police say he may be heading to a group home located at 7929 Bauman Ave., Omaha.

If you have contact with Ronald contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Law Enforcement in your area.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018