Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police ticket man who accidentally shot self in the foot

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:35:08-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who accidentally shot himself in the foot with a rifle last week saw metaphorical salt rubbed into the wound when police ticketed him for the incident.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the shooting happened Friday, when a 27-year-old man went to a Lincoln hospital after shooting himself in the foot with a .22 caliber rifle.

By Saturday night, police had cited the man for discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both misdemeanors.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018