Police ticket man who accidentally shot self in the foot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who accidentally shot himself in the foot with a rifle last week saw metaphorical salt rubbed into the wound when police ticketed him for the incident.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the shooting happened Friday, when a 27-year-old man went to a Lincoln hospital after shooting himself in the foot with a .22 caliber rifle.

By Saturday night, police had cited the man for discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both misdemeanors.

