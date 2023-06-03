Politicians and military personnel gather at Bellevue Berry Farm for Military Appreciation Day

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, there was a picnic at Bellevue Berry Farm to show appreciation for Offutt's military personnel and families.

It happened this afternoon at Bellevue Berry Farm about 12,000 people were invited, including Gov. Jim Pillen and Congressmen Don Bacon and Mike Flood.

Bacon, an Air Force veteran, says he's been coming to the appreciation picnics since 1998. He shared some of the new developments at the base including a new runway, levees, and a new nuclear command and control facility.

“I wanna let you know, we're working hard to make Offutt, and keep Offutt, the premier, the best base possible in the entire United States Air Force,” Bacon told the crowd.

He says he is also going to be the chairman of the military's quality of life panel and hopes to address housing, cost of living, spouse employment and child care.

