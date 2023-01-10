Ponca Hills family forced out of home after Monday morning fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A fire forced a Ponca Hills family out of their home Monday morning.

Joel Sacks, the fire chief, says the fire started in a breezeway between the house and garage and spread in both directions.

One dog had to be rescued, but it's expected to recover.

Because of slick roads, only two fire trucks could make it up the hill.

Other departments assisting the Ponca Hills volunteer fire department pumped water to Ponca Hills' trucks.

The chief reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors and he says the cause of this fire isn't determined yet. but he believes it was accidental.

