Ponca Tribe and Red Sand Project host human trafficking awareness event in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and the Red Sand Project came together on Friday for a human trafficking awareness event.

They spread red sand at a location on 86th Circle as a visual representation of unacknowledged victims of human trafficking who metaphorically "fall through the cracks."

The human trafficking program coordinator for the Ponca Tribe says the event is to spread awareness about the problem.

She says in the indigenous community statistics are not accurate because many cases go unreported.

“The reason why it's important for us to spread the awareness is to remind local agencies and to remind the communities. And to reach out to possible active victims to let them know that we're here to let them know that we care and that we have resources for them," said Adrianna Buffalochief, human trafficking program coordinator, Ponca Tribe.

Buffalochief says in some indigenous communities trafficking is not always acknowledged or identified and more outreach is needed to spot the signs.

She hopes organizations come together to share resources and make communities aware of them.

