Pop artist icon, Peter Max exhibition opens at Omaha gallery during August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Works from pop artist icon, Peter Max will be on display for a limited time at the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery on Vinton Street. The exhibit will include a never-before-seen display of Peter Max vintage posters, circa 1960-1970.

The collection of works on display was selected by Peter Max curator, Leslie Smith, who will accompany the exhibit to Omaha and will be available for in-gallery Q&A and discussion.

The Peter Max Experience exhibition will open on Saturday, August 20 with a preview party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition will run through Sunday, August 28. The hours for the exhibit are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and to RSVP for special receptions, you can visit: Roberta & Bob Rogers Gallery | Omaha, NE - Exhibit.

