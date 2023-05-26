Popular Omaha haunted house is closing after the 2023 season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some sad news for those who are fans of all things spooky and scary, The Shadow's Edge Haunted House is closing after its 2023 season.

The terrifying attraction is also marking 20 years in the business this year and say thank you the thousands of people who have come out over the years.

Shadow's Edge is located at Westgate Plaza in front of Mangelsen's. More details are expected to be announced soon, according to a social media post.

