Portion of Giles Road to close for project expected to end in fall of 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Sarpy County, a portion of Giles Road on the western side of the county will be closed for an extended period of time due to a construction project. In addition, the county said a permanent closure will be occurring in the area.

The county said, “Giles Road will close from 180th to 185th Streets. This is an extended closure, and work is expected to last through the fall of 2023. 180th Street from Giles to 180th Avenue is also closing. This will be a permanent closure.”

The county said both closures are needed to reconstruct the intersection at 180th and Giles and build a bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks.

The closures are set to begin on Aug. 16 while the county “transforms the arterial road network in the area.”

Drivers are directed to use alternative roads such as Harrison Street, 168th Street, Highway 370 and 204th Street as detours during construction.

The project is part of the CONNECTSarpy - West Sarpy road program which aims to improve connectivity in the area.

You can view a map of all the projects at the CONNECTSarpy website .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.