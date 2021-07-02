Positively the Heartland: Landlock Gallery in Blackstone District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Molly Hobson-Vaida took a leap of faith during the pandemic and opened Landlock Gallery, an art studio in Omaha's Blackstone District.

She was let go from her job at an art museum during the pandemic.

"I got to the end of the summer last year, and I was like, you know what, if I can't find a job I really like and no one wants to give me a job, I will make my own job," said Hobson-Vaida.

So she opened her own gallery.

They host pop-up shows. "Bound Together" will be on display until next week.

They also feature the work of co-op artists. There are a few dozen who take part.

"We do them salon style which just means the entire ceiling, floor, everything is totally full of artwork," she said.

She wants to help artists entering the art world, and she wants to show the general public that art is not intimidating.

"Local art can be affordable, you can support local makers and not have to spend a ton of money," Hobson-Vaida said.

The space also has a maker's studio where you can find items like jewelry, locally printed t-shirts and vintage clothes.

People have even rented the space for artist workshops, showers and cocktail parties.

They're located at 4011 Farnam St. in Blackstone District.

Hobson-Vaida frequently updates the gallery's Instagram page.

