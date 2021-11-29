Positively the Heartland: The Holly-Jolly Christmas Project

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — For families around the world, Christmas trees can bring joy and magic to the holidays. But many live without it.

One Gretna woman is looking to change that by organizing a fundraiser called The Holly-Jolly Christmas Project.

"As a child, I remember the magic of being near a Christmas tree during the holiday season and how much that meant to me, we really wanted to focus on children and giving them that experience," organizer Angie Slaughter said.

So far she has raised almost $2,000, buying 45 kits. Each has a tree, ornaments and hooks.

"We are actually working with guidance counselors in the local schools, we believe that they might know who is of most need for the trees," Slaughter said.

Stacy Eshbach donated 100 dollars.

"Just getting back to the basics, toys are great, and clothes are great, but just having those things that remind you of Christmas and the reason we celebrate the birth of Jesus," Eshbach said.

Slaughter added any generosity goes a long way.

"My husband and I delivered a tree to a young woman in the community, and she had advised when we dropped a tree of that they'd been praying for a Christmas tree for 3 weeks and she was so excited, and she texts her daughter right away that their prayers had been answered," Slaughter said.

Slaughter says a tree might seem simple. But this mother of two is now seeing Christmas through the eyes of our children.

"I am so excited to think of little kids having a tree on Christmas," Slaughter said.

The fundraiser takes donations until Dec. 1.

