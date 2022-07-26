Possible mountain lion sighting in Wahoo turns out to be house cat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a spokesperson for Nebraska Game and Parks, what was thought to be a mountain lion roaming in the yard of a Wahoo couple last week was just a house cat.

After investigating, Nebraska Game and Parks determined it wasn't a mountain lion that was caught on video from a household security camera.

The couple who lives where the sighting took place was informed about the conclusion of the investigation.

There was, however, a mountain lion spotting that Nebraska Game and Parks confirmed in the Airpark neighborhood of Wahoo.

