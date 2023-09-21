Potholing work begins along Farnam Street as part of streetcar design process

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Folks can expect lane closures on Farnam Street for the next few weeks while city crews do potholing work as part of the streetcar design process.

To be clear, this is not construction on the streetcar.

What crews are doing is removing sections of pavement to map out utilities, so they know what will need to move or stay.

Once the pavement is removed, workers use water to find the utilities.

"Utility information is not very reliable without actually finding the utility because usually the as-built drawings or the markings. They're usually only accurate to within like three feet," said Austin Rowser, city engineer.

Rowser says this sort of work makes it safer when construction crews go in.

The potholing is expected to last about six weeks. With lane closures along the streetcar corridor during that time, the city hopes to start construction next spring.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.