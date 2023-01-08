Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment provides curriculum activities for youth in community

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment (PACE) provides curriculum activities for youth in the community every Saturday.

The classes are at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs. Each week there is a different theme, Saturday’s theme was the Seven Wonders of the World and the activity for the class was ceramics and painting. It gave the students an opportunity to express creativity and learn new skills.

"Just any chance you get, provide that little bit of encouragement, that little bit of support. A small phrase here like that's looking good or great job, and just find opportunities, excuses for them to create,” said Adam Van Osdel, creative director for PACE. “The kids will find their own way; they’ll make the path if you provide the resource and that's what we're doing here. We're providing a resource to a creative outlet in the arts, directly to kids to let them grow."

If interested in signing your child up to participate information can be found on the Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment Facebook page.

