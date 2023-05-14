Pottawattamie County Board approves new ARPA funding Carter Lake Fire Department

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — The Pottawattamie County Board recently approved ARPA funding to help pay for improvements to Carter Lake's fire department.

The board approved $125,000 in funding for a new electronic marquee sign, a landscaped area for three new flag poles to stand and a bronze firefighter sculpture.

Fire Chief Eric Bensinger says that the project is a great opportunity to not only improve facilities but also to honor fallen firefighters as well as the current volunteers for their service.

“Being from a little town and a former mayor, you don't often get ...very much money over and above what it takes to run the city. So, this was very beneficial to each little town so, this is what Carter Lake wanted. I stand behind it,” said Brian Shea, Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

The current Carter Lake Fire Station was built in 1975 after the former station burned down after a devastating fire.

