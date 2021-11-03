Pottawattamie County election results

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Voters in towns and cities across Iowa went to the polls Tuesday.

In Pottawattamie County, several mayors, including Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, ran unopposed.

The Council Bluffs City Council will look different, with two members not running for re-election.

The unofficial results Wednesday morning show Steve Gorman in the lead, with 31% of the vote, followed by Chris Peterson with 29%.

Lindsey Danielsen and Joe Don Hunter were the other candidates in that race.

Now to the school board races.

In the Council Bluffs district, Patrick Peters leads with 22%, followed closely by Jared Tripp and Lauren Myers.

In the Lewis Central School District, the top four are currently led by Jennifer McDaniel at 18%, followed closely by Dorene Scheffel, Robert Hendrix and Erin Peterson.

