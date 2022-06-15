Pottawattamie County Emergency Management requests damage reports after severe storm

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Pottawattamie County Emergency Management is asking residents and business owners to report storm-related damages online.

Severe thunderstorms impacted Pottawattamie County early Wednesday, and according to a press release from Emergency Management, damages are being reported across the county ranging from light structural damages to tree limbs blown down.

The press release adds that most of the early damage reports are around the Carson area.

Additionally, there were over 1,000 properties without electricity in Council Bluffs, Carson, Macedonia, and rural Pottawattamie County early Wednesday.

Emergency Management is asking that residents and business owners report damages here.

Reports and photos help with assessing the overall impact of the storm.

The press release adds that it's important to be aware of your surroundings—avoid flooded streets and don't go near downed power lines.

