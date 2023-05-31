Pottawattamie County group collecting signatures to change districting for county board

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A group in Pottawattamie County is out collecting signatures to allow voters to decide whether the county should be split into districts.

Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County are behind the petition. If they get enough signatures, it would allow voters to decide how the board of supervisors is elected.

If it makes it to a special election on Aug. 1, voters could decide to keep at-large elections or divide the county into districts.

“We've been to Avoca and Oakland and Neola, and many of those people did not feel that they're really represented from the board of supervisors,” said Geri Fredericksen, secretary of Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County.

Just how big is Pottawattamie County? 959 square miles. That's more than three times the size of the country of Bahrain, which is about 300 square miles. It’s nearly equal to the land size of Luxembourg and only about 100 square miles smaller than the entire state of Rhode Island.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.