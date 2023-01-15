Pottawattamie County hosts 2nd Annual Ullr Bash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — People in Pottawattamie County are embracing the season and Saturday hosted a winter-themed bash to raise money for a trail that they hope will connect Council Bluffs to the rest of Pottawattamie County.

The event featured a 10-mile out-and-back bike ride along the Wabash Trace, winter-themed food and games, plus multiple raffles and auction items. The Ullr Bash is named after the Norse god Ullr (pronounced "oo-lur"), who is often associated with skiing and winter sports.

All funds raised will be used to advance the Pottawattamie County Trails Association's mission of planning and developing a cross-county multi-use trail that will eventually connect Council Bluffs with multiple communities in Pottawattamie County.

“People are behind what we're doing and we're obviously behind what we're doing, and we owe it to us, and we especially owe it to them to keep raising money to keep getting trails paid for across Pott County,” said Cole Epley, organizer Chairman Pottawattamie County Trails Association. “We're out here we're gonna do this. We're doing this for everybody in Pott County.”

