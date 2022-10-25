Pottawattamie County under burn ban until further notice

According to a press release from Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, an open burning ban is in effect in the county immediately until further notice.

Read the full press release below.

An open burning ban will be in place for Pottawattamie County effective immediately. The ban prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county.

Despite yesterday’s rainfall and forecast chances later in the week, accumulation amounts will yield little to no relief from the continuing moisture deficits in the county and region. With the dry and windy conditions, the risk of a fast-moving wildfire is increased, as witnessed recently in Lancaster County, Montgomery County, and Harrison County; large, rapidly advancing fires proved difficult to contain and prompted evacuations. Such conditions put the public and first responders at significant risk.

The ban will remain in place through the harvest and/or until environmental and weather conditions improve to a level that doesn’t significantly diminish fire containment and suppression efforts.

Citizens are reminded to never throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles. The burning of yard waste piled tree debris, grass/agricultural ground and set-asides, trash, or other items are prohibited during the ban. Disobeying an active burn ban is a simple misdemeanor and can subject a person to citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. You may also be liable for additional criminal charges, damages, losses, or injuries resulting from the fire.

For updated information on burn bans and the law you can find further information on the Emergency Management Agency website, Facebook, and Twitter. While visiting the website, residents should sign up for Alert Iowa to receive alerts for fire warnings, evacuation orders, severe weather threats, and other emergency notifications for your community.

