OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 2,000 people are without power in Douglas County on Tuesday morning.

The outages are from power lines sparking near 33rd and Lake St, according to Omaha Police dispatch.

The power outage is mainly impacting residents in North Omaha and Midtown.

See OPPD's power outage map here.

