Power outages reported in neighborhoods near 168th and Q Streets after car takes out pole

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This afternoon, neighborhoods surrounding 168th and Rolling Ridge Road were without power after a vehicle struck and snapped a wooden power pole.

According to a release from the public work department:

"Effective immediately, the intersection of South 168th Street and Rolling Ridge Road will be closed for traffic signal repair by City of Omaha Signal Maintenance and will be in effect until further notice. Please use alternative routes."

Captain Marcia West of the Omaha Police Department told us responding officers located a male juvenile outside of the vehicle and that he was transported for evaluation but appears to be okay.

Lights nearby on Q Street were down for a period of time and vehicles were diverted to keep people safe West added.

Power crews were already hard at work when we arrived and had restored power to many homeowners in the area.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.