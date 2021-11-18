Powerlifting meet to include Toys for Tots drive, silent auction benefitting Special Olympics Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Justin Redding’s Big Iron Gym, the third annual Big Iron Gym Hussey Classic powerlifting meet will be held this weekend at the Omaha Firefighters Union Hall.

A silent auction happening Sunday will benefit Special Olympics Nebraska and Marines at the meet will be collecting unopened toys for Toys for Tots.

The gym said, “This is our third year having this powerlifting meet. We will have competitors that range from the ages of 13-71! This year, we added the special Olympics division and those lifters will be competing on Sunday along with teens, women and masters of both men and women.”

It added, “Our Saturday competitors will consist of men and one woman. There will be some big numbers to watch for that day. The meet will last from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. each day. We will have food catered from Good Time Eats and there will be a full bar provided by the Firefighter Hall. This weekend will be filled with supportive people who cheer each other on, even though they may be competing against each other. Be prepared to be inspired!”

Tickets for the events are $10 at the door on Saturday and Sunday or $15 for both days. Children under 12 receive free entry.

People donating unopened toys for the toy drive will receive a raffle ticket for a prize drawing to be held each day.

