Powersports and outdoor power technology program in full effect at Metro Community College

A couple months ago, KMTV told you how the new program was preparing for students. In this story, we shadowed a student who has a passion for outdoor power technology.
Eighteen-year-old Callan Scholz knows how to fix a thing or two. Four days a week, Scholz is up close and personal with the many objects behind outdoor power technology.
Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 02, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eighteen-year-old Callan Scholz knows how to fix a thing or two.

"Here I'm taking the shroud off this engine," said Scholz.

Four days a week, Scholz is up close and personal with the many objects behind outdoor power technology. The love for repairing started years ago.

"My brother had gotten into it through classes at high school," he said. "Then, one day we picked up a mower off Facebook marketplace, tore it apart, and that's how it all started."

While Scholz is knowledgeable about putting together parts, the program hones in on classroom learning about the specifics.

"We're learning all the theories of the small engines," said Instructor Terry Kuebler. "Then, we have a basic electrical class on the theory of electricity. And how that relates to the different powersports and power products."

Kuebler said there's always a need for technicians. He hopes this program can encourage the next generation of technicians like Scholz.

"I think I've learned something. That's why I keep coming back," said Scholz.

