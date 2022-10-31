Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on new expansion

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — Monday was a big day for the Ponca Tribe as they broke ground on an expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake.

The expansion will cover about 60,000 square feet and increase the total space by six times.

It'll grow from 200 to 600 gaming positions, electronic games, sports betting and food options.

Since the casino opened four years ago, it has brought in more than $28,000,000 to support tribal services.

“Moving forward with a bigger casino we'll be able to provide more options and services for our members. Plus we also invest in our community. So a lot of our services are provided to all Native Americans, not just Ponca members,” said Interim Tribal Council Chairwoman Rebecca Sullivan.

The expansion is expected to be finished in the summer of 2024 and create 200 new jobs.

The tribe also celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act. This provided them with federal recognition and the benefits that come with it.

