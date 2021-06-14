Preliminary hearing waived for Bellevue father whose children were found dead in his home

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — According to court records, a preliminary hearing set for Adam Price, the Bellevue father whose children were found dead in his home, was waived for Tuesday.

Price's next appearance in court is scheduled for June 29 at 8:15 a.m.

He is currently being held on a $2.5 million bond after he was extradited back to Sarpy County from San Mateo County Mail Jail in Redwood City, Calif.

Price is charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death after his children, Emily, 5, and Theodore, 3, were found dead in his home.

