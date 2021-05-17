Preparations for Olympic Swim Trials underway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In just a few weeks, more than 1,000 athletes will make their way to Omaha for a chance to compete on the Olympic swim team.

While the athletes still have a few weeks to prepare, work is already underway to get the CHI Health Center ready for the big event.

3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis was live at CHI Health Center on Monday morning where she spoke with Josh Todd with the Omaha Sports Commission.

