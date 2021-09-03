Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Preparations start for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year; celebrate from home or with community

Before Rosh Hashanah begins, one Rabbi shares a beloved tradition
items.[0].videoTitle
Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown on Monday and ends Wednesday night.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:05:43-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Rabbi Katzman of the Chabad Center says there will be outdoor services to make the holiday accessible and safer from COVID.

If you can't come in person there will be instructions on how to celebrate Rosh Hashanah from home.

"When people come and they are together, meditate on something greater than themselves, it's very helpful. When they realize that God ultimately protects us all and is the creator of all, those are very important pieces," Rabbi Katzman said.

Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown on Monday and ends Wednesday night.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018