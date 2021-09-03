Preparations start for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year; celebrate from home or with community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Rabbi Katzman of the Chabad Center says there will be outdoor services to make the holiday accessible and safer from COVID.

If you can't come in person there will be instructions on how to celebrate Rosh Hashanah from home.

"When people come and they are together, meditate on something greater than themselves, it's very helpful. When they realize that God ultimately protects us all and is the creator of all, those are very important pieces," Rabbi Katzman said.

Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown on Monday and ends Wednesday night.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.