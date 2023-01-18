Preparations underway for Wednesday's snow storm: many schools are closed and kids and parents plan snow day

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Movies, fun breakfast and playing in the snow, what is your ideal snow day plan?

Maeve Hollinger and Maggie Cook, fourth graders at St. Columbkille Catholic School in Papillion, are all set to take on the day off, and the prep starts Tuesday night.

"I am going to get a good night sleep so I can play all day tomorrow," Hollinger said.

And Maggie said tomorrow it'll be a day of relaxing.

"I am going to keep on my pj's all day," Maggie Cook said.

And of course, playing with her dog too, she told 3 News Now that would be inside though.

Reporter Molly Hudson asked them if they would be building a snowman or having a snowball fight and they said probably. But overall like many kids with the day off, they are excited.

"The two that were in school, when they got the call today, jumping up and down, hugging, super excited, two-year-old was crying," said Kelly Vornbrock, a Papillion mother.

But for Vornbrock, a teacher and mother of three in Papillion, it's all about finding things to keep her kids busy.

"Well I am a teacher, so first and foremost we sleep in, take the day to kind of just relax, usually do something fun for breakfast like pancakes," Vornbrock said.

And she said her family also geared up to stay safe outside.

"My husband went out and bought salt for the sidewalks last night, or this morning, I guess he did and then we are getting some books and settling in," Vornbrock said.

And although school is canceled for many kids, folks, like Vornbrock were outside of the Papillion Library getting some books to continue learning.

"Books and hopefully we will be able to go out and play in it. We just bought some new snow pants, so hopefully, we will be able to go out and do some sledding and make some snowmen," Vornbrock said.

