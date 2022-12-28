Preparing for 2023: Nebraska Medicine shares simple pointers to improve our mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 2022 has been a tough year for many. Challenges such as high inflation and ongoing concerns over COVID-19 have caused stress.

Improving mental health has become a growing focus for new year's resolutions. Behavioral specialist Dr. David Cates with Nebraska Medicine said efforts to increase mental health awareness have been working, and that it’s a good thing more people are talking about it.

"These are illnesses just like any other illness," he said. "Normalizing that people may be experiencing some symptoms of anxiety, depression or whatever their particular form of mental illness may be, I think is a positive."

Cates advises those looking to improve mental health should focus on taking small steps. Spending more time connecting with friends and intimate partners is a good start.

"Working on any of those things will pay dividends both for your physical and your mental health," he said.

Cates applauds the increased awareness about mental health in recent years and hopes to see an expansion in mental health services to meet the growing need.

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, you can contact the suicide hotline at 988.

