Preparing for 2023: Tips on how to commit to a healthier lifestyle

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This time of year a lot of gyms start to pack up with people looking to lose weight and live healthier in the upcoming year.

Larry Kaiser has seen plenty of people come and go at Blue Moon Fitness.

"There’s probably a low percentage that sticks it out," he said. "By April or May, a lot of them are gone."

Kaiser has been coming to the South 108th St. location since it opened over 30 years ago.

Manager Jason Stoops explains some of the common ruts people get into.

"They kinda crash diet. They do what they think is right," he said. "As soon as you start to eat again, the weight comes right back even faster than you had it before."

Stoops shares advice for those who want to make the resolution stick this time.

He recommends finding a personal trainer and setting realistic goals.

"Make sure you understand what you want, the idea of how long it’s going to take to get there and what it going to take to get there.” He said.

Stoops also recommends group fitness, adding the overall atmosphere of the exercise experience can make a big difference.