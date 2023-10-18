Prepping your home for the winter season

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Steve Povich lives in a relatively new home in Bellevue, but that doesn’t mean he cuts corners when it comes to home maintenance, especially heating.

“There’s humidifier settings, thermostat settings, checking for leaks for carbon monoxide, natural gas leaks, shorts in electrical systems,” said Povich.

Twice a year he has his A/C and furnace inspected making sure it’s ready to go each season. This year, it’s Bobbie Duncan of SOS heating and cooling doing the inspection.

Right now, Duncan usually gets five or six maintenance calls in a day, and said replacing air filters are what many homeowners forget to do. SOS recommends switching out the air filter at least every three months. Not doing so can make a furnace work harder and lead to a breakdown.

Part of Duncan’s inspection also involved cleaning internal parts like heat sensors, it’s a job he says homeowners can tackle themselves.

“There are probably all kinds of YouTube videos out there on how to locate this and how to take it out and clean it,” he said.

Povich, on the other hand is not a do it yourself-er, and recommends leaving this kind of work to the professionals.

“It’s so important to make sure you have professionals,” he said. “There’s little things especially with carbon monoxide, you have to be so careful.”

